US Bancorp DE Raises Stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating) by 141.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,263 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,113 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MYI. Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 55.2% in the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 2,787,826 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,506,000 after acquiring an additional 991,575 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the first quarter valued at about $2,492,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 102.1% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 195,709 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 98,858 shares in the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the third quarter valued at about $889,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 10.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 865,891 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,096,000 after acquiring an additional 78,935 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MYI opened at $11.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.14. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.96 and a fifty-two week high of $13.78.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Announces Dividend

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.0405 dividend. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The company was founded on April 13, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.