US Bancorp DE Raises Stock Position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,167 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 588.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 22,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AJRD. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $45.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Stock Performance

Shares of AJRD opened at $56.36 on Friday. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.47 and a 1 year high of $56.59. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.59 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.64 and a 200-day moving average of $47.49.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 22.96%. The company had revenue of $549.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

