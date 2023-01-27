US Bancorp DE Reduces Stake in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) by 51.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,330 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in IAA were worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IAA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of IAA by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IAA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in IAA by 104.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IAA in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of IAA by 841.1% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IAA alerts:

IAA Price Performance

IAA stock opened at $40.85 on Friday. IAA, Inc. has a one year low of $31.32 and a one year high of $47.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IAA ( NYSE:IAA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $497.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.61 million. IAA had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 76.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IAA, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research cut shares of IAA from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. CJS Securities cut shares of IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.20.

IAA Profile

(Get Rating)

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focus on a diverse set of global customers, providing buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.