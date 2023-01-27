US Bancorp DE Sells 1,099 Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Arcosa by 2,296.6% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Arcosa by 114.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Arcosa news, insider Bryan Stevenson sold 4,988 shares of Arcosa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.96, for a total transaction of $289,104.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mary E. Henderson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.46, for a total value of $350,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,181,434.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bryan Stevenson sold 4,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.96, for a total transaction of $289,104.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,171.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,488 shares of company stock valued at $1,139,069 over the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACA opened at $57.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.10 and its 200 day moving average is $57.57. Arcosa, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.42 and a 12-month high of $65.80.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $603.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.94 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.76%.

Separately, Stephens lowered shares of Arcosa from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, as well as for infrastructure related projects.

