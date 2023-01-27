US Bancorp DE Sells 1,196 Shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSTZ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II in the first quarter worth about $251,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 61.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,167 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II in the first quarter worth about $576,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 1.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 339,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 450.8% in the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 69,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 57,250 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II stock opened at $18.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.48. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a one year low of $15.30 and a one year high of $32.96.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.192 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.50%.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II, is a limited-term closed-end equity fund. BSTZ commenced operations in June 2019 with the investment objectives of providing total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities issued by U.S.

