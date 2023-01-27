US Bancorp DE Sells 1,431 Shares of Centerspace (NYSE:CSR)

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,431 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Centerspace were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSR. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Centerspace in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Centerspace in the second quarter valued at $176,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Centerspace by 19.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in Centerspace in the second quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in Centerspace in the first quarter valued at $246,000. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Centerspace Stock Performance

Centerspace stock opened at $65.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.60 and a 200-day moving average of $70.30. The firm has a market cap of $985.66 million, a P/E ratio of -37.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.91. Centerspace has a 1-year low of $57.03 and a 1-year high of $108.64.

Centerspace Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio is currently -168.79%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSR. Piper Sandler cut Centerspace from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James cut Centerspace from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Compass Point cut Centerspace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Centerspace from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut Centerspace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

Centerspace Company Profile

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

