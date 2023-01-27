US Bancorp DE Sells 1,555 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

US Bancorp DE cut its position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,573 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 84.9% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on AAL. Barclays dropped their price target on American Airlines Group from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Airlines Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on American Airlines Group to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.46.

American Airlines Group Price Performance

AAL stock opened at $16.61 on Friday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $21.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.47.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.42) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at American Airlines Group

In related news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 12,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $176,806.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,381 shares in the company, valued at $752,633.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.