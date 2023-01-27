US Bancorp DE Sells 2,544 Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,763 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 2,544 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in R1 RCM by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in R1 RCM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in R1 RCM by 2,483.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in R1 RCM by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,159 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in R1 RCM by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RCM opened at $13.81 on Friday. R1 RCM Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.71 and a 12 month high of $27.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.69.

R1 RCM ( NASDAQ:RCM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The healthcare provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.18). R1 RCM had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.29 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that R1 RCM Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on R1 RCM from $33.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on R1 RCM from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. TheStreet downgraded R1 RCM from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on R1 RCM from $31.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on R1 RCM from $34.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.64.

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Murray, UT.

