US Bancorp DE Sells 3,252 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,720 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,252 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Flex were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Flex by 27.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 271,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,527,000 after buying an additional 59,305 shares during the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co bought a new stake in shares of Flex during the third quarter worth approximately $3,043,000. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Flex by 46.6% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 19,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 6,101 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Flex in the third quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Flex in the third quarter valued at approximately $833,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Flex alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total value of $433,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,136,122.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 1,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $36,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 123,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,593,101. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $433,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,122.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,730 shares of company stock worth $1,734,074 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Flex Stock Down 1.8 %

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th.

Flex stock opened at $23.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.45. Flex Ltd. has a twelve month low of $13.63 and a twelve month high of $25.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.16 and a 200-day moving average of $19.23.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. Flex had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flex Profile

(Get Rating)

Flex Ltd. operates as a manufacturing services company. It delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The Flex Agility Solutions segment comprised of Communications, Enterprise and Cloud (CEC) includes data infrastructure, edge infrastructure and communications infrastructure, Lifestyle includes appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility and audio and, Consumer Devices include mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.