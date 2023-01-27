US Bancorp DE Sells 4,064 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,064 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 433.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Sprout Social by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Sprout Social by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Sprout Social by 941.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprout Social

In other Sprout Social news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total transaction of $1,031,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,623,299.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $28,522.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,721,797.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total value of $1,031,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,623,299.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,676 shares of company stock valued at $5,269,330. Company insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPT opened at $64.62 on Friday.

Shares of SPT opened at $64.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.43 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.53 and a 200 day moving average of $59.14. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.39 and a 12 month high of $85.99.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $65.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.99 million. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 20.30% and a negative return on equity of 33.90%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.



A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Sprout Social from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sprout Social from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Sprout Social from $79.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Sprout Social from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Sprout Social from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.11.





Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.



