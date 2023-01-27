US Bancorp DE Sells 4,843 Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,843 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Radian Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Radian Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Radian Group by 35.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Radian Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Radian Group by 43.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on RDN. Bank of America upgraded Radian Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays lowered Radian Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. BTIG Research lowered Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Radian Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Radian Group to $23.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

Insider Transactions at Radian Group

Radian Group Price Performance

In other news, EVP Brien Mcmahon sold 32,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $640,204.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,506. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RDN opened at $21.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Radian Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.83 and a twelve month high of $24.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.33 and its 200-day moving average is $20.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.46. Radian Group had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 63.74%. The company had revenue of $292.30 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Radian Group’s payout ratio is 18.06%.

About Radian Group

(Get Rating)

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.