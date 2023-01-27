US Bancorp DE Sells 5,329 Shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) by 48.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,761 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,329 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,509,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,092 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Evolent Health by 145.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,184,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,378,000 after acquiring an additional 702,899 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Evolent Health by 631.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 649,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,967,000 after purchasing an additional 560,438 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Evolent Health by 23,820.8% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 499,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,125,000 after purchasing an additional 497,140 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 1,446.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 455,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,986,000 after buying an additional 425,953 shares during the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EVH shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Evolent Health to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evolent Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

Shares of Evolent Health stock opened at $31.19 on Friday. Evolent Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.83 and a twelve month high of $39.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.92 and a beta of 1.56.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $352.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.57 million. Analysts forecast that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Evolent Health news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total value of $3,225,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 626,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,368,364.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Evolent Health news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total value of $3,225,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 626,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,368,364.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Seth Blackley sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $2,009,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,037 shares in the company, valued at $11,306,371.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 405,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,333,950 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

