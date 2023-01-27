US Bancorp DE Sells 617 Shares of Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 617 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Mercantile Bank were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 14.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 1.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 10.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 22.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 3.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mercantile Bank

In related news, Director David B. Ramaker acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.33 per share, for a total transaction of $49,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,442.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Mercantile Bank Price Performance

NASDAQ:MBWM opened at $33.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $528.81 million, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.98. Mercantile Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $29.26 and a 12 month high of $39.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.83 and its 200 day moving average is $33.55.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.18. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 28.55%. The business had revenue of $58.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.70 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mercantile Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 33.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MBWM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Mercantile Bank to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Mercantile Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

