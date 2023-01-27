US Bancorp DE Sells 620 Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 9.6% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 2,776.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 49.4% during the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the second quarter worth approximately $5,772,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 619.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,709,000 after buying an additional 88,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WABC shares. Maxim Group upped their price target on Westamerica Bancorporation from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Westamerica Bancorporation to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

Westamerica Bancorporation stock opened at $55.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.85. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $52.04 and a 52-week high of $63.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.66.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

