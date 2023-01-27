US Bancorp DE Sells 811 Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 811 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HOMB. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 10.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 75,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 7,071 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 10.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 5,218 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 8.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 6,127 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 79,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,973,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,803,000 after acquiring an additional 99,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

In related news, CFO Brian Davis sold 6,784 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $172,110.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,817,988.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CFO Brian Davis sold 6,784 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $172,110.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,659 shares in the company, valued at $1,817,988.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Richard H. Ashley sold 115,348 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $2,895,234.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,371.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 145,807 shares of company stock valued at $3,670,979 over the last ninety days. 9.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HOMB stock opened at $22.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.40 and its 200 day moving average is $23.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.83 and a 52-week high of $26.20.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $272.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.70 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 11.03%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

