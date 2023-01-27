US Bancorp DE Sells 835 Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,859 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 143.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 163.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,983 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 99.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity at Supernus Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 25,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $1,018,603.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 791,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,670,655.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $237,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,457.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 25,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $1,018,603.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 791,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,670,655.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,340 shares of company stock worth $2,629,303 in the last ninety days. 7.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.0 %

Several research firms recently issued reports on SUPN. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th.

NASDAQ SUPN opened at $41.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.58. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.16 and a beta of 0.94. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.95 and a 1 year high of $41.69.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $177.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.22 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 4.51%. Equities research analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.