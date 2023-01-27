US Bancorp DE Trims Stake in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) by 48.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,155 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in DoubleVerify were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 6,381 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 131,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 130.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total transaction of $37,266.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,393.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total value of $37,266.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,393.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura Desmond sold 9,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $238,405.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,071 shares in the company, valued at $4,492,891.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,037 shares of company stock valued at $467,667 in the last ninety days. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded DoubleVerify from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet downgraded DoubleVerify from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.90.

Shares of DV opened at $27.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.63. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.22 and a 12 month high of $32.43. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.16 and a beta of 0.56.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $112.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.27 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 12.61%. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

