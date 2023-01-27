VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:RAAX) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:RAAX – Get Rating) by 69.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,371 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAAX. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF by 42.5% during the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 9,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RAAX opened at $26.46 on Friday. VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $29.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.83.

