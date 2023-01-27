Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Windham Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 61,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,735,000 after purchasing an additional 11,162 shares in the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 22,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 145,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,505,000 after purchasing an additional 17,974 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VSS opened at $112.14 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.03 and a fifty-two week high of $129.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.10.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

