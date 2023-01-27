VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,874 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 603 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in VMware were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in shares of VMware by 228.1% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 420 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the third quarter valued at about $126,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in shares of VMware by 3.3% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 14,860 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of VMware by 2.0% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 54,346 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $5,786,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of VMware by 255.6% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 8,996 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 6,466 shares during the last quarter. 45.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of VMware to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of VMware from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.56.

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 6,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total value of $804,837.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,417,818.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 17,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $2,143,557.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 160,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,320,939.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 6,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $804,837.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,417,818.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VMW opened at $126.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.02, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $91.53 and a one year high of $136.85. The firm has a market cap of $53.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.94, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.68.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The virtualization software provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.24). VMware had a net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 1,930.43%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

