Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,919 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WD. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 103.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,134,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,364 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 9.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,150,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,899,000 after purchasing an additional 98,546 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,761,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,845,000 after purchasing an additional 85,505 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the first quarter worth approximately $5,876,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the third quarter worth approximately $3,161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Insider Activity at Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop Price Performance

In related news, COO Stephen P. Theobald sold 3,000 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $239,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,495,483.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, COO Stephen P. Theobald sold 3,000 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $239,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,495,483.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Stephen P. Theobald sold 10,000 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total transaction of $914,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,699 shares in the company, valued at $3,994,525.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,000 shares of company stock worth $1,431,120 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walker & Dunlop stock opened at $93.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.26. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.33 and a 12 month high of $145.00.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $315.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.86 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 15.23%. Analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Walker & Dunlop Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.79%.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Articles

