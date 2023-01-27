Wedbush Lowers D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) to Neutral

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $96.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $104.00. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $91.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.08.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $96.81 on Wednesday. D.R. Horton has a 12 month low of $59.25 and a 12 month high of $98.93. The stock has a market cap of $33.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.37.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that D.R. Horton will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $108,732.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,195.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total value of $39,884.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,459. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $108,732.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,724 shares in the company, valued at $144,195.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,770 shares of company stock valued at $3,011,976. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 7,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 37,896 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 26,974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

