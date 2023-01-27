Westhampton Capital LLC Has $1.83 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Westhampton Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,867 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.4% of Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 406 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $248.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $315.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $241.70 and a 200-day moving average of $249.47.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.79% and a net margin of 33.05%. The business had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 30.22%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSFT. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Microsoft from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Microsoft from $265.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Macquarie began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $234.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $267.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.09.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

