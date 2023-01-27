Whitener Capital Management Inc. Has $9.73 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,870.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,760 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,595 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 4.6% of Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,884.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,922,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,714,333,000 after acquiring an additional 17,019,726 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,957.3% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 17,857,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,945,783,000 after acquiring an additional 16,989,271 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,830.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,487,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,605,074,000 after acquiring an additional 15,633,495 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,821.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,352,658 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $894,580,000 after acquiring an additional 8,865,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,927.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,284,714 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $792,433,000 after acquiring an additional 7,875,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $97.52 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $151.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $77,676.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,449.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 661,702 shares of company stock valued at $23,399,217 and have sold 201,777 shares valued at $9,667,035. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.20.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

