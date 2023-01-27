Wolfe Research Trims Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Target Price to $265.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Wolfe Research from $280.00 to $265.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the software giant’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MSFT. Mizuho cut their price objective on Microsoft from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Fundamental Research dropped their target price on Microsoft to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen dropped their target price on Microsoft from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Guggenheim downgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $212.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $285.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.09.

MSFT stock opened at $248.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $315.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.47.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.79% and a net margin of 33.05%. The company had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter worth $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 71.4% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. 69.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

