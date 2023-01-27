Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Purchases 90,690 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,642.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 96,210 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 90,690 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 2.0% of Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 3,275.0% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Schubert & Co boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,200.0% in the third quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 364 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.20.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $97.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $151.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $4,149,665.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 661,702 shares of company stock valued at $23,399,217 and have sold 201,777 shares valued at $9,667,035. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.