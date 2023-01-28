13,274 Shares in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the third quarter worth $7,172,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Global-e Online by 25.9% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 360,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,661,000 after purchasing an additional 74,225 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Global-e Online by 8.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Barton Investment Management raised its stake in Global-e Online by 351.9% during the third quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 173,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after purchasing an additional 134,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Global-e Online by 22.6% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 995,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,646,000 after purchasing an additional 183,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Global-e Online Trading Up 6.1 %

NASDAQ GLBE opened at $28.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -23.25 and a beta of 0.86. Global-e Online Ltd. has a 12 month low of $15.63 and a 12 month high of $47.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Global-e Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $105.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.48 million. Global-e Online had a negative return on equity of 13.72% and a negative net margin of 53.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Global-e Online Ltd. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GLBE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $48.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Global-e Online Company Profile

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

Featured Articles

