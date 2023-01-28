15,805 Shares in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 15,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PagerDuty by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 553,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,774,000 after acquiring an additional 69,714 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in PagerDuty by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PagerDuty by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 295,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,809,000 after acquiring an additional 59,622 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in PagerDuty by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp increased its stake in PagerDuty by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 136,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 55,605 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on PagerDuty from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on PagerDuty to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded PagerDuty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on PagerDuty from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on PagerDuty from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.91.

PD opened at $29.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.51 and a 1 year high of $38.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.34 and a beta of 0.89.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 47.15% and a negative net margin of 38.11%. The business had revenue of $94.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.77 million. As a group, analysts predict that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PagerDuty news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 191,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $5,418,374.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 602,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,053,863. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $375,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 418,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,481,120.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 191,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $5,418,374.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 602,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,053,863. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 402,836 shares of company stock worth $11,188,817. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

