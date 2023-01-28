1,750 Shares in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PRK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Park National by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,570,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,320,000 after acquiring an additional 25,819 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Park National by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 561,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,711,000 after buying an additional 23,319 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Park National by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,306,000 after buying an additional 7,786 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Park National during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $858,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Park National during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $859,000. Institutional investors own 51.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Park National alerts:

Park National Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEAMERICAN PRK opened at $121.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Park National Co. has a 12-month low of $112.78 and a 12-month high of $151.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.59.

Park National Increases Dividend

Park National ( NYSEAMERICAN:PRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.37). Park National had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $135.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Park National Co. will post 9.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. This is a boost from Park National’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Park National’s payout ratio is 44.83%.

About Park National

(Get Rating)

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Park National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.