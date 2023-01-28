20,868 Shares in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 20,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enovix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enovix during the second quarter valued at $109,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Enovix in the second quarter worth $155,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Enovix by 8.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forefront Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enovix during the second quarter valued at $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENVX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Enovix from $28.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Enovix in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their price target on shares of Enovix from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Enovix from $26.50 to $22.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Enovix in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.54.

Insider Transactions at Enovix

Enovix Price Performance

In related news, CEO Harrold J. Rust sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total transaction of $37,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,365,531 shares in the company, valued at $25,631,016.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Harrold J. Rust sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total value of $37,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,365,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,631,016.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 5,000 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $95,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,360,993 shares in the company, valued at $25,981,356.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 41,000 shares of company stock worth $740,870 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ENVX opened at $8.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.45. Enovix Co. has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $26.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.76.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.55 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enovix Co. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Enovix Profile

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

See Also

