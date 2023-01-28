28,817 Shares in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Hudson Technologies by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,677,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,596,000 after purchasing an additional 505,938 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hudson Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,446,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,984,000 after purchasing an additional 9,436 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Hudson Technologies by 382.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,397,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,307 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Hudson Technologies by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,164,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,747,000 after purchasing an additional 243,500 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 426.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 635,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after acquiring an additional 514,719 shares during the period. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Kenneth Gaglione sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total transaction of $219,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,976.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Kenneth Gaglione sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total transaction of $219,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,976.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Nat Krishnamurti sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $479,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $761,134.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hudson Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HDSN opened at $9.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.32. The company has a market cap of $442.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 3.26. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.11 and a fifty-two week high of $12.46.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.27. Hudson Technologies had a return on equity of 74.90% and a net margin of 33.25%. The business had revenue of $89.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hudson Technologies, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HDSN shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upped their target price on Hudson Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Hudson Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Hudson Technologies

Hudson Technologies, Inc operates as a refrigerant services company, which provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry. Its products and services are used in commercial air conditioning, industrial processing, and refrigeration systems, which include refrigerant sales, refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, and Refrigerant Side services performed at the customer’s site to remove moisture, oils and other contaminants.

Featured Stories

