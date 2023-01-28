3M (NYSE:MMM) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Mizuho

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Mizuho from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MMM. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $113.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of 3M to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.92.

Shares of MMM opened at $115.25 on Thursday. 3M has a twelve month low of $107.07 and a twelve month high of $169.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.06). 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.61% of the company's stock.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

