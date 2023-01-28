42,521 Shares in Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO) Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 42,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bausch + Lomb in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Bausch + Lomb in the second quarter valued at $153,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bausch + Lomb in the second quarter valued at $177,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in Bausch + Lomb in the second quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Bausch + Lomb in the second quarter valued at $256,000. 12.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bausch + Lomb alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Bausch + Lomb from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays began coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Bausch + Lomb from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bausch + Lomb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Bausch + Lomb Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BLCO opened at $17.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.57. Bausch + Lomb Co. has a 1-year low of $12.20 and a 1-year high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. Bausch + Lomb had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of $942.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.49 million. On average, analysts expect that Bausch + Lomb Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bausch + Lomb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care/Consumer Health Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care/Consumer Health Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, and dry eye.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch + Lomb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch + Lomb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.