42,521 Shares in Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO) Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 42,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bausch + Lomb in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Bausch + Lomb in the second quarter valued at $153,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bausch + Lomb in the second quarter valued at $177,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in Bausch + Lomb in the second quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Bausch + Lomb in the second quarter valued at $256,000. 12.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Bausch + Lomb from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays began coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Bausch + Lomb from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bausch + Lomb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.
Bausch + Lomb Trading Up 0.4 %
Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. Bausch + Lomb had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of $942.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.49 million. On average, analysts expect that Bausch + Lomb Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Bausch + Lomb Company Profile
Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care/Consumer Health Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care/Consumer Health Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, and dry eye.
