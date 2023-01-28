5,528 Shares in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BFH. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bread Financial during the third quarter valued at $6,391,000. Courant Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bread Financial during the third quarter valued at $2,267,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bread Financial in the third quarter valued at $1,786,000. Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Bread Financial in the third quarter valued at $1,126,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bread Financial in the third quarter valued at $1,058,000. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Bread Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BFH shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Stephens raised shares of Bread Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bread Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Bread Financial Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Bread Financial stock opened at $40.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.85 and a 1 year high of $74.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.96.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported ($2.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.67) by $0.99. Bread Financial had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.23%.

Bread Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. Its products and services include credit cards, loan financing, processing, and servicing, marketing, data and analytics, and digital offerings. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bread Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bread Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.