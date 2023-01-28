60,561 Shares in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 60,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,208,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Adtalem Global Education by 3.1% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its position in Adtalem Global Education by 89.9% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 11,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 5,373 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Adtalem Global Education by 32.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the third quarter valued at about $787,000.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 30,564 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $1,319,447.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 319,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,813,277.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Maurice Herrera sold 2,800 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $103,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 27,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,281.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 30,564 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $1,319,447.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 319,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,813,277.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATGE. TheStreet cut Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Adtalem Global Education from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised Adtalem Global Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

NYSE ATGE opened at $38.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.02. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.14 and a 1 year high of $44.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.81 and its 200 day moving average is $38.44.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $354.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.41 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 26.01%. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

