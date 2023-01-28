648,437 Shares in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 648,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,269,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in Genworth Financial by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 17,287,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,023,000 after buying an additional 4,918,471 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Genworth Financial by 25.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,752,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590,196 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Genworth Financial in the second quarter valued at about $6,072,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Genworth Financial by 48.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,060,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,004 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the second quarter valued at about $5,617,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Genworth Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Genworth Financial Stock Performance
Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 4.66%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total transaction of $916,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,639,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,669,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.
About Genworth Financial
Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.
See Also
