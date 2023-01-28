Advisor Resource Council Has $5.65 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Advisor Resource Council decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 88,871 shares during the period. Apple makes up 3.8% of Advisor Resource Council’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 5,935.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 229,929 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Apple Trading Up 1.4 %

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Apple to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Apple from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $189.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.41.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $145.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $138.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.24. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $179.61.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.