Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 1,927 Shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,517 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Dorian LPG were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LPG. Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG in the third quarter valued at about $332,000. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 13.9% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 22,809 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 30.6% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,026 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 8,674 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 4.8% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,953 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dorian LPG Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:LPG opened at $18.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.64 and a 200-day moving average of $16.73. The company has a market capitalization of $752.14 million, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.93. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 52-week low of $11.62 and a 52-week high of $21.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dorian LPG ( NYSE:LPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $75.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.25 million. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 8.86%. On average, equities analysts predict that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on LPG. UBS Group cut Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Dorian LPG from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $899,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,872,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,677,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 50,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $899,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,872,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,677,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 12,500 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $237,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,440 shares in the company, valued at $1,870,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 315,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,017,030. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of May 27, 2022, its fleet consisted of twenty-two VLGCs. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Further Reading

