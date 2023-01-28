Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 2,091 Shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 8.6% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 372,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 29,363 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 156.2% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 13,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 8,453 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 27.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 108,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 23,511 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 155.9% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 236,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 143,854 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 36.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 90,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 23,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Neil Kumar sold 34,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $325,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,813,197 shares in the company, valued at $45,244,051.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Neil Kumar sold 34,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $325,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,813,197 shares in the company, valued at $45,244,051.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 61,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total value of $468,176.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 280,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,149,318.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 235,358 shares of company stock worth $1,899,166. 29.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BridgeBio Pharma Price Performance

Several brokerages recently commented on BBIO. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

BridgeBio Pharma stock opened at $9.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.72. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.98 and a 52-week high of $12.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 0.62.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BridgeBio Pharma

(Get Rating)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

See Also

