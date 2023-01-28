Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires New Stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 38,394 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 12.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 103,121 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 11,295 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 19.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,273,011 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after buying an additional 203,297 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 217.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 56.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 445,454 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 160,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 28.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Putnam Premier Income Trust alerts:

Putnam Premier Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE PPT opened at $3.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.72. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a twelve month low of $3.46 and a twelve month high of $4.20.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Putnam Premier Income Trust Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.32%.

(Get Rating)

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.