Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 2,277 Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSS LLC IL boosted its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 62,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 276,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after buying an additional 15,640 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 223,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after buying an additional 9,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 161,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after buying an additional 10,635 shares in the last quarter.

BSIG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

BSIG opened at $22.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $943.04 million, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.58. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.73 and a 1-year high of $26.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.88.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $86.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.89 million. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 23.92% and a negative return on equity of 153.15%. On average, research analysts predict that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is presently 1.86%.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

