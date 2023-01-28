Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys New Shares in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Information Services Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 4,120,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,852,000 after acquiring an additional 106,820 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Information Services Group by 6,274.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,741,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698,780 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Information Services Group by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,108,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,254,000 after acquiring an additional 121,020 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Information Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,792,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Information Services Group by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 500,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,380,000 after buying an additional 145,664 shares in the last quarter. 55.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Information Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

Information Services Group Stock Down 0.2 %

III stock opened at $5.20 on Friday. Information Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.15 and a 12-month high of $7.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $249.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.50.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Information Services Group had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The company had revenue of $68.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.99 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Information Services Group, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Information Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

Information Services Group Profile

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

