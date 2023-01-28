Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Cuts Stock Position in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its holdings in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Green Dot by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 536,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,474,000 after purchasing an additional 192,279 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Green Dot by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 286,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,204,000 after purchasing an additional 22,250 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Dot in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,000,000. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Green Dot by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 103,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Dot in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,831,000. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Green Dot Stock Performance

GDOT stock opened at $18.16 on Friday. Green Dot Co. has a one year low of $15.03 and a one year high of $34.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $954.65 million, a PE ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.59 and a 200-day moving average of $20.01.

Green Dot ( NYSE:GDOT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. Green Dot had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $337.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.52 million. Equities analysts forecast that Green Dot Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GDOT shares. William Blair downgraded shares of Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Green Dot from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Green Dot to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology and registered bank holding company. engages in providing modern banking and money movement products that are accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Services,Business to Business Services and Money Movement Services The company was founded by Steven W.

