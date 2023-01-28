Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Decreases Position in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,093 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 754 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Gogo were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOGO. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Gogo by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Gogo by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Gogo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Gogo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Gogo by 369.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GOGO shares. Morgan Stanley raised Gogo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th.

GOGO opened at $16.61 on Friday. Gogo Inc. has a one year low of $11.57 and a one year high of $23.69. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.93.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $105.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.89 million. Gogo had a negative return on equity of 39.26% and a net margin of 72.93%. As a group, analysts predict that Gogo Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA) segments. The company design, build and operate air-to-ground networks, engineer and maintain in-flight systems of proprietary hardware and software, and deliver customizable connectivity and wireless entertainment services.

