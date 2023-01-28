Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Decreases Position in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,582 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INT. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of World Fuel Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 1,515.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of World Fuel Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,082 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

World Fuel Services Price Performance

Shares of INT opened at $28.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.11. World Fuel Services Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.29 and a fifty-two week high of $29.28.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.29 billion. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 0.20%. Research analysts predict that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

World Fuel Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.37%.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations, and military customers.

See Also

