Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Grows Holdings in Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Tennant were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Tennant by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Tennant by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Tennant by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tennant by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Tennant by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tennant Price Performance

TNC stock opened at $67.40 on Friday. Tennant has a 52 week low of $54.90 and a 52 week high of $85.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tennant ( NYSE:TNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $262.90 million for the quarter. Tennant had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 14.50%. Analysts anticipate that Tennant will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Tennant in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven Alan Sonnenberg sold 2,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total transaction of $108,088.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,874.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Tennant Profile

(Get Rating)

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

Featured Articles

