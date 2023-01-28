Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,041 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Conduent were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Conduent by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,966,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,590 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Conduent by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,785,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,011,000 after buying an additional 404,768 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Conduent by 4,848.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,003,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,934,000 after buying an additional 5,881,958 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Conduent by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,323,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,310,000 after buying an additional 547,772 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Conduent by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,946,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,410,000 after buying an additional 79,000 shares during the period. 77.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CNDT opened at $4.74 on Friday. Conduent Incorporated has a 52-week low of $3.29 and a 52-week high of $5.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.21 and a 200-day moving average of $4.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Conduent ( NASDAQ:CNDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Conduent had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $977.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Conduent in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

