Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $122,000 Stock Position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,517 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APPS. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 226.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,605,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,347 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,731,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,426,749 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $456,794,000 after acquiring an additional 453,301 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,316,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 289.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 506,645 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,608,000 after acquiring an additional 376,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine stock opened at $17.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.08 and a 200-day moving average of $17.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.39. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.65 and a 1 year high of $55.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Digital Turbine ( NASDAQ:APPS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The firm had revenue of $174.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.67 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on APPS. Bank of America began coverage on Digital Turbine in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Digital Turbine from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Digital Turbine from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price target on Digital Turbine from $32.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.83.

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which help to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Following Segments: On Device Media (ODM), In App Media-AdColony (IAM-A) and In App Media-Fyber (IAM-F).

