Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $129,000 Position in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 585.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. 72.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LTC Properties news, CAO Caroline Chikhale sold 5,000 shares of LTC Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total transaction of $197,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,552,277.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

LTC Properties Price Performance

LTC Properties Announces Dividend

LTC Properties stock opened at $38.04 on Friday. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.23 and a 52 week high of $45.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.48. The company has a quick ratio of 15.57, a current ratio of 15.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on LTC shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded LTC Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com downgraded LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.14.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

