Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $130,000 Stock Position in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its holdings in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,335 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure during the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 97.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,892 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 122.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,148 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AtriCure Stock Performance

AtriCure stock opened at $43.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.76. AtriCure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.51 and a 52-week high of $72.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.49 and a beta of 1.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 12.09% and a negative net margin of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $83.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.40 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered AtriCure from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on AtriCure from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. BTIG Research cut their target price on AtriCure from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on AtriCure from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

Featured Articles

